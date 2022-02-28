Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

