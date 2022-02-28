Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 214.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,020 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,544 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,197 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

