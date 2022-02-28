Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE:WAL opened at $94.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.