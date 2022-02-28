Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPM stock opened at $147.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $436.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

