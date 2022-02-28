Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48. Vontier has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

