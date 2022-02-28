Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

VNT opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

