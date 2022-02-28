Voss Capital LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

BLDR stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

