Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 165,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,760 shares of company stock valued at $655,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $666.68 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

