Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $80.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

