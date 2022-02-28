Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 159.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STRA opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

