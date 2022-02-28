Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hanger by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the third quarter valued at $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89.

Hanger Profile (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.