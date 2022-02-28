Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,076,000 after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $28.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

