Voya Investment Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,685 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $9,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 328.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.47. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

