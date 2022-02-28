Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $916,455,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $342,167,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.60 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

