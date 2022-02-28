Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $79.13 on Monday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

