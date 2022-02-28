Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 71,550 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,550 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,594,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.