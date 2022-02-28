Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,001 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vroom were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM opened at $6.20 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $848.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Vroom Profile (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.