Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.55 on Monday. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $353.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vuzix by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

