Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.55 on Monday. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $353.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
About Vuzix (Get Rating)
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vuzix (VUZI)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.