W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WPC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,585. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.