Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

WNC opened at $16.79 on Friday. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $830.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.