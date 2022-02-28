Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $124.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

