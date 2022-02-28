WAX (WAXP) Price Up 1% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. WAX has a market cap of $583.12 million and approximately $37.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,859,673,406 coins and its circulating supply is 1,960,840,421 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.