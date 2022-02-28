Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.75.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of W opened at $131.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $355.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $33,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

