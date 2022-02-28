Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $223.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP raised its holdings in Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.