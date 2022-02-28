WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000.
ICVT traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 156,726 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.
