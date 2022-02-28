WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.92. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,408. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42.

