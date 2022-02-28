WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NXTG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.232 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

