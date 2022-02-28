WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,755 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $50,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.17.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

