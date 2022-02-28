Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $19.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 754.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $56.65 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

