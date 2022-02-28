Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in International Paper by 467.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $851,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.42 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

