Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

NYSE:BLK opened at $750.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $834.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $883.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

