Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $2,638,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 276.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 339,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $728.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

