Weave Communications (WEAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $9.87 on Monday. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.