Wedbush Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

eBay stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.