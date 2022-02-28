Wedbush Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

eBay stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

