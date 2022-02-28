Wedbush Weighs in on Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LL opened at $15.86 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $461.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

