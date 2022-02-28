Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $25,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGYS. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.