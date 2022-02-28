Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 5,154.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in US Ecology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in US Ecology by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in US Ecology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

