Wellington Management Group LLP Has $26.05 Million Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 916,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,248 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.06% of MEDNAX worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after buying an additional 100,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.