Wellington Management Group LLP Has $28.24 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $149.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $150.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

