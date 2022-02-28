Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 28,934 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,734 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,934 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $24,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,122,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

NYSE AEM opened at $51.80 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

