Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $24.60 Million Position in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HSUN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HSUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,602,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.50% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

HSUN opened at $37.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32. Hartford Sustainable Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

Get Hartford Sustainable Income ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HSUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Sustainable Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.