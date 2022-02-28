Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $166.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTLS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Chart Industries stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,418,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

