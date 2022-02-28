Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $350.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

