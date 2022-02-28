Wells Fargo & Company Trims John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Target Price to $140.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE JBT opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.