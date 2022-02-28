Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

