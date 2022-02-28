Wendy’s (WEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Wendy’s to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Get Wendy's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.