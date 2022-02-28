Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.