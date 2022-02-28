Whelan Financial Invests $10.52 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whelan Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $231.88. 43,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,482. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

