William Blair Comments on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $110.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

