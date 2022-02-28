William Blair Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

RVLV stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

